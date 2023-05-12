Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 43.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 775,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 46,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

