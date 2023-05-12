Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Declines By 50.0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MLGF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The company has a market cap of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.52. Malaga Financial has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services.

