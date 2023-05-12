Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Declines By 50.0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Malaga Financial Price Performance
MLGF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The company has a market cap of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.52. Malaga Financial has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.
Malaga Financial Company Profile
