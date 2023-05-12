Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Expands By 300.0%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,994. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

