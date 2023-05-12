Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Drops By 41.4%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 512,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

LVAC remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.85.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.