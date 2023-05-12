Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Increases By 133.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
