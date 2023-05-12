Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Increases By 133.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

