Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Grows By 88.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 731,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.