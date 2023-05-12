Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Increases By 105.5%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of IXHL stock remained flat at $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

