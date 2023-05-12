Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expands By 140.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24.
Hugo Boss Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)
