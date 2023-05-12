Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Grows By 152.6%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

