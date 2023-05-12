Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Declines By 41.0%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GTXAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 79,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTXAP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.