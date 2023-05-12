Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Declines By 41.0%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:GTXAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 79,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56.
Garrett Motion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTXAP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
