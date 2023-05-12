Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Expands By 160.7%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

GMVD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 191,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

