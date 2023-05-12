Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Drops By 54.5%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Trading Up 0.6 %

Forum Merger IV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Forum Merger IV has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.82.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

