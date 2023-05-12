Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Drops By 27.6%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QABA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.37. 23,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,244. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $57.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.346 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

