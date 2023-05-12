Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expands By 23.6%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 73,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 and have sold 14,302 shares worth $350,946. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 204,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 202,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

