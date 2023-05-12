Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Increases By 45.7%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 905,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 621,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,115. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.