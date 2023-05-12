Short Interest in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Rises By 75.0%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 852.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,675,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,501 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,609,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 583,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 580,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESAC stock remained flat at $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

