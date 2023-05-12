Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Drops By 93.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

