Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 300.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $66.12. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

