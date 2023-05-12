Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 50.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

