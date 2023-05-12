Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 148.9%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the April 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 314,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 460,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

