Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Increases By 25.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 5,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

