Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 156.2%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.1 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

