Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 156.2%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 156.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.1 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $15.93.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.