Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 51.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AWLIF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.20. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.80.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

