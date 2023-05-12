Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 51.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of AWLIF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.20. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.80.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
