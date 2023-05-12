Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,492. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.28.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
