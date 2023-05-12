Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 527.9% in April

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 527.9% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHERF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

