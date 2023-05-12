Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.21. Approximately 218,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 295,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCL. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.62.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.8671533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.