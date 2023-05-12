SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the April 15th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 18,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, SportsHub Games Network and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

