SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 3.2% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.08 ($9.97) and last traded at €8.98 ($9.87). 208,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.70 ($9.56).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($10.22) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

