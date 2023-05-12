ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 90 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.20. 1,220,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

