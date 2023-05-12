ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 90 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.20. 1,220,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Further Reading
