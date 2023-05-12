Serum Trading Down 28% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

