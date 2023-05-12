Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

MWA opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

