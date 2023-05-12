Scotiabank Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$183.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at C$170.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.41. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$138.77 and a 1-year high of C$183.92.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that George Weston will post 10.7616941 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock worth $796,594. Company insiders own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

