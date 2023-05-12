Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 7.4%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 139,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 602,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Scilex Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Get Scilex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $280,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.