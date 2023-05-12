Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.