Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

