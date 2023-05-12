Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.96 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and approximately $1,361.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.83 or 0.06655339 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,333,726,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,092,612 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

