Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE SFE opened at $1.98 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.