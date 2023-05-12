Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 5,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

