Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Down 2.8%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 2,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.