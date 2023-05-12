Romi Savova Sells 49,278 Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) insider Romi Savova sold 49,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £37,451.28 ($47,257.14).

PensionBee Group Stock Down 2.7 %

LON:PBEE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.92). 31,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,358. PensionBee Group plc has a one year low of GBX 45.51 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.72. The company has a market cap of £162.78 million, a PE ratio of -848.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

