Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.12. 3,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,305. The firm has a market cap of C$639.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$6.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$261.44 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4721805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rogers Sugar

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

