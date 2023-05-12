Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.