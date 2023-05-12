Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

