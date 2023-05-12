Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. 8,790,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 11,758,715 shares.The stock last traded at $38.09 and had previously closed at $36.19.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Roblox by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

