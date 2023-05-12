Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. 8,790,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 11,758,715 shares.The stock last traded at $38.09 and had previously closed at $36.19.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Roblox by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

