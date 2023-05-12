RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

RSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.