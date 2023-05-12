Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.366 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$65.83 and a 1 year high of C$94.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.30.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.09). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 27.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.0789996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.