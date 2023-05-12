RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$537.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.92 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 1,827,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 118.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.