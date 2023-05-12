Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $917.00 million-$935.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.69 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.2 %

REYN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 365,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

