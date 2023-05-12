Reviewing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
71.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares First Merchants and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Merchants
|29.37%
|13.18%
|1.46%
|Banc of California
|22.35%
|10.78%
|1.08%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Merchants and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Merchants
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Banc of California
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.46%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Banc of California.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares First Merchants and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Merchants
|$712.95 million
|2.08
|$222.09 million
|$3.97
|6.27
|Banc of California
|$330.28 million
|1.79
|$120.94 million
|$1.53
|6.53
First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
First Merchants beats Banc of California on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.
