Reviewing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Merchants pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Merchants and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46% Banc of California 22.35% 10.78% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Merchants and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banc of California 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.46%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Banc of California.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $712.95 million 2.08 $222.09 million $3.97 6.27 Banc of California $330.28 million 1.79 $120.94 million $1.53 6.53

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Banc of California on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

