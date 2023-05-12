Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

