Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.34

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 74779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

